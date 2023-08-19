ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in Athol is closed due to a water main break Saturday morning.
According to the Athol Police Department, Main Street is currently closed from Green Street to School Street.
It is being asked to use another route when traveling on Saturday. There is no word on when the road will reopen.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
