WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in Warren is closed due to a pole and wires down from a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Warren Police Department, Main Street is closed at Bridge Street and the road will be shut down for an unknown amount of time until the repairs can be made.

Detour signs have been put in place by the CERT team to avoid this area. It is advised to travel South from Crouch to Reed to Maple to get through. Houses and streets from Main at South to Coy Hill are accessible from West Warren. Houses and streets from the center of Warren to Moore Avenue can be accessed from the center of town.

