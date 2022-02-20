(WWLP) – With so much focus on the inflationary spiral, 22News spotlights one sought after seafood whose sky high prices may soon be coming down.

Right now a two pound lobster retails for at least $40 , but that’s based on the idea that China has cornered the market on lobsters from Maine.

Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Schermerhorn’s Seafood in Holyoke, told 22News that lobster prices may soon come down. He noted an Associated Press report that China has backed down from buying more Maine lobsters, as it had earlier promised.

Fitzgerald said “This could be great news for local lobster lovers” who may have an easier time buying lobsters in the near future.