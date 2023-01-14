CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing, the second-largest in the game’s history, lottery officials said.

30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and gold Mega Ball 14

The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game beating the odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The winner and the place where the ticket was sold have not been publicly identified.

According to the Mega Millions website, two Massachusetts residents have previously won $1 million by matching all five numbers. One ticket was sold in Lawrence at Jaqueline Supermarket and another was sold in Chestnut Hill at Wegmans #124.

There were 11 other $1 million winners in California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, three people from Connecticut, Florida, and New York won $3 million by matching all five numbers with a Megaplier.

There were also two local winners that won $10,000 by matching four numbers plus the Mega Ball. The tickets were sold at the Open Door Cafe in Ludlow and Big Y in Southwick. A $1,500 ticket was also sold at the M F Curtain VFW Post 8006 in Florence.