(WWLP) – More progress has been made in efforts to drive down prices of the costliest medications for people on Medicare.

According to the White House, several major drug companies have committed to Medicare drug price negotiations with the federal government, including Johnson & Johnson. Currently, there are 10 prescription drugs subject to price negotiations which include blood thinners and a diabetes drug.

Local lawmakers tell 22News this is a major step in the right direction to help older populations right here in western Massachusetts. “We have the highest drug prescription prices in the world. Especially for seniors, they just can’t afford it,” said Representative Bud Williams. “And sometimes they just go without, and sometimes they don’t fill the whole prescription and only fill half of it. So this is a step in the right direction.”

The final prices aren’t expected until next year and older Americans won’t see the benefits until 2026.

