CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gift cards are very popular this holiday season but they can come with hidden fees and restrictions.

The gift card business is booming with more than half of Americans buying gift cards as holiday presents. However, some of these cards have expiration dates or fees that will eat away at the value of the card over time. Despite this, many people choose to gift these cards because of the ease and convenience.

“I think it’s just, it can be personal without having to think a little bit too hard about what you wanna get somebody especially, if you don’t know them too well,” said Brooke Massie of Connecticut.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office says to make sure none of the gift card’s protective stickers have been removed. Also, read the fine print to understand the terms. If the business you bought a gift card for goes under, contact your credit card and ask them to reverse the charges, otherwise you’ll have to claim yourself as a creditor to get your money back.

For more information about your retail rights, you can visit the Attorney General’s website.