Making sure your lawn mower is in good working condition

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After a cool and wet start to spring the grass was green and most lawns grew pretty quickly. Chances are you’ve had to mow your lawn quite a bit this season and there are some important things you should be doing to your lawn mower to keep it running properly.

“Keep you mower in tip top shape make sure that the oil is changed, it’s been serviced and greased and again keep your blades sharp,” said Marty Jagadowski, the owner of Taplin Power Equipment in Agawam.

Recently many lawns are starting to turn yellow and brown and now that it’s so warm and dry you should change the way you’ve been cutting your lawn.

“A lot of people like to keep their lawn lower but when it gets hot like this the taller you can cut the grass the higher so around 3 ½ to 3 ¼ is a good height to be cutting your lawn,” said Marty Jagadowski.

Marty Jagadowski of Taplin Power Equipment in Agawam says another issue they’ve been seeing is lawn mowers over heating and even catching fire due to mice building nests in them and chewing on the wires. So it’s important to check for any nests and clean them out especially if your lawn mower has been in storage.