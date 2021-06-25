Mall hours return to normal in Hadley and Holyoke

(WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall and Holyoke Mall will return to its normal operating hours starting next week and they need some extra help to do it.

The return to normal hours has created a number of available open positions around the mall. You can visit the jobs tab on the mall websites to see those positions.

Hampshire Mall

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hampshire Mall Jobs

LaserBlast, a laser tag arena, reopened last Friday. They offer “2-for-1” Tuesdays and $3 Thursdays. The current operating hours are:

Tuesday & Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

PiNZ bowling reopened Monday and expanded their hours as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Holyoke Mall

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Holyoke Mall Jobs

Hours may vary at department stores, mall shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, customers should verify with the business.