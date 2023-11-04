BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was rescued from the woods in Blandford on Saturday after being accidentally shot with an arrow by his hunting partner.

Around 3:00 PM, Massachusetts State Police received a call from a hunter that he accidentally shot his hunting partner with an arrow. The two were in the woods off of Russell Stage Road in Blandford.

State Police were assisted by Russell Police and Fire, as well as the Environmental Police and the MSP Drone Unit.

The hunters were located north of the 32.4 mile marker on the Mass Pike. By 5:00 p.m. the injured party was removed from the woods and Westfield EMS took him to the hospital. No word on the extent of the injuries.