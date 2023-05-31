BOSTON (WWLP) – A man died after falling under a Green Line trolley car early Tuesday morning in Boston’s North Station.

According to the MBTA’s Transit Police, just after midnight, the man apparently missed boarding an outbound Green Line trolley. He went towards the moving trolley and kicked the side of it.

Detectives say a preliminary investigation showed that when the man lost his balance, he fell under the trolley as it was in motion. The man’s name has not yet been released.

