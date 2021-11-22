Man from Northampton dies after vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Northampton died after a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive Boston. When State Troopers arrived, three people in the vehicle were suffering serious injuries.

The 24-year-old driver from Northampton died from his injuries at the accident location. The passengers, an 18-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital.

The crash is being investigated by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.