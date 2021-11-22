Man from Northampton dies after vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Northampton died after a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive Boston. When State Troopers arrived, three people in the vehicle were suffering serious injuries.

MAP: Storrow Drive in Boston

The 24-year-old driver from Northampton died from his injuries at the accident location. The passengers, an 18-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital.

The crash is being investigated by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories