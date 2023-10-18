WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man that was the subject of a Silver Alert in Warren last month was found dead in Southborough on Monday.

According to Southborough Police, officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear of a property on Valley Road. The vehicle was located by police and confirmed to be registered to a man that went missing in Warren last month. The man’s body was found a short distance away from the vehicle.

In September, Warren Police issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gary Lyons who was last seen leaving Quaboag Heights in Monson.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.