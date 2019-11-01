CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local Army veteran James Chartier is back on the road, making his fourth annual march from Chicopee to Boston.

Chartier makes the 90-mile march each year to raise awareness about PTSD and homelessness among veterans. Last year, he was able to raise more than $4,500 during the march.

Chartier stepped off at 7:00 a.m. from the AmVets Post 172 in Chicopee and is scheduled to arrive at the State House in Boston Monday afternoon.

22News will be catching up with Chartier Friday morning. Check back for updates!