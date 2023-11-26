AVON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who had been missing since early September was found dead inside a well on the property of a home in Avon on Saturday.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office announced the man’s body was retrieved from the well in the East High Street area and later said family members had identified him as Keith McKechnie.

The Massachusetts State Police as well as the Avon Police and Fire Departments had been canvassing a heavily wooded area near the East High Street residence earlier in the day for McKechnie, who hadn’t been seen since September 7.

There was no word on what the possible cause of death was.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and 22News will provide more information as it becomes available.