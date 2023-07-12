CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If anyone is traveling to a New England beach this weekend, be cautious as Portuguese men-of-war jellyfish have been spotted at several beaches in Rhode Island and Cape Cod over the last couple of days.

The affected beaches are flying purple flags to warn beachgoers. People are urged to be on the lookout while swimming and even just walking along the shoreline.

They are described as jellyfish-like sea creatures with long tentacles that can render a painful sting. They look like clear balloons floating in the water.

The venomous sea creature can also still sting after weeks of being washed ashore, which is why anyone who spots a Portuguese man-of-war should avoid it and alert beach staff immediately.