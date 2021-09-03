Man pulled from water at Nine Mile Pond in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Wilbraham are conducting an investigation at Nine Mile Pond in Wilbraham Friday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, a 49-year-old man was trying to swim to a boat on the pond around 10 a.m., he went under and did not surface. The marine unit and dive team found him 40 minutes later about 25 feet off shore. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center. Police do not have any information on his condition at this time.’

