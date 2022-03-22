MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to a hospital after crews rescued him from a well in Monson Monday.

According to the Monson Fire Department, crews from the Monson fire and police departments were called for a person who fell in a well. The Western Ma regional tech rescue team was requested to help set up a tripod system with ropes and pulleys. They lowered a rescuer into the well to help the injured man up 25-30 feet.

(Monson Fire Department)

The fire department says the well was located “in a remote section of woods,” and the man had to be assisted several hundred yards to an ambulance. No injuries of emergency personnel were reported and it is not known the current condition of the patient.