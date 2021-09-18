Man rolls across state to combat hunger

STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Saturday September 18th, Mark W. Roberts from Stow, Massachusetts will roll across the state in his electric wheelchair, with 6-year-old labradoodle Mocha, to raise awareness and funds to combat hunger.

The project being called “4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger” should take roughly seven weeks to complete. According to a statement issued by Roberts, the increase in food-insecurity caused by the pandemic has never been higher; with hunger being more apparent around the world as a result.

Roberts in his statement also saying that in Massachusetts, the demand for food assistance reached an all-time high at both The Greater Boston Food Bank and the Merrimack Valley Food bank in April and May. Roberts continues to state that this demand is still significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

“With the stimulus packages approved, many people think that food insecurity has returned to ‘normal,’” says Mark Roberts. “But with more people lacking income and a place to live, there will be an ever-increasing demand on hunger organizations across the state and around the world. Now, more than ever, we need to do what we can to help feed our neighbors. My goal is to raise both funds and awareness to fight food-insecurity.”

The 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, 4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger, will donate all funds raised to charities: Save the Children, The Greater Boston Food bank, The Merrimack Valley Food Bank, The Worcester County Food Bank and The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Those interested in learning more about Mark’s mission can find additional information at his website.

Mark (right) and Mocha (left). Courtesy of 4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger

Mark (left) and Mocha (right). Courtesy of 4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger

Mark (right) and Mocha (left). Courtesy of 4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger

The beginning of Mark’s journey will take place just over the border from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts in Canaan, New York at the Home Range Winery located at 146 Flints Crossing Road. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will feature refreshments, live music, and guest speakers. The kick off event is open to all members of the public.