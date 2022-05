CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is pollen season and many of us in western Massachusetts are feeling the brunt of the allergies and its affects.

This time of year, tree pollen is the worst, specifically Naples, Elm and Juniper Pollen. As for grass pollen, that occurs in May and June, and for weed pollen it occurs in August.

As for the week, if you plan on going outside for any yard work it is looking beautiful with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with possible 80s by Friday.