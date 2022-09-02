WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Labor Day weekend, people will be hitting the roads and the stores looking to find the best sales to get the most bang for their buck.

Many stores will be offering discounts and promotions for Labor Day weekend, whether you’re looking for last minute back to school supplies, clothes, or even some tech.

22News spoke to shopper Rosely Nuñez to find out what’s on their shopping list this weekend.

“Definitely discounts,” Nuñez said. “I would love to shop for some clothes, makeup so Sephora, Ulta. Old Navy, we’re talking cardigans, jeans, boots.”

Local businesses are also hoping to see some foot traffic in their stores, encouraging customers to shop and dine locally this long weekend.