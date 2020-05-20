Many people will be planting over the Memorial Day weekend

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With many of us staying at home this Memorial Day weekend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s a good time to do some spring planting and garden centers are open.

The sun was shining and that brought a lot of people out to Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield Wednesday.

Memorial Day weekend is in the unofficial start of summer and it’s also a very popular time of year to plant.

And now that the weather has gotten warmer there are a lot of things that are safe to plant in your garden.

“Tomato plants, cucumbers, every kind of vegetable that can be planted in your garden right now, a lot of seeds as well,” said Judy Bordenuk of Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield.

Many people have already started their planting and are looking to do some more.

“Some tomato plants obviously, and some annuals to bring the color into my yard I have a lot of perennials already.. I would say we’re in the clear definitely. I already have lettuce at home,” said Christine Hess of Springfield.

While there has been an increase in demand, there are plenty of flowers available including special Memorial Day planters.

If you’re planning on working on your lawn, now is a good time to put down lime and spring fertilizer.

