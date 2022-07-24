SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers who are short on cash remain hopeful they’ll still be able to take the family on that long road trip this summer.

Hope comes in the form of considerably lower gas prices, possibly continuing a downward trend.

As of Sunday, a gallon of regular gas at an Indian Orchard service station stands at $4.15. This reflects a relaxing of prices that started weeks ago after Springfield area drivers were paying more than $5 a gallon.

How much lower the numbers will go remains pretty much a guessing game, though the latest Gas Buddy report is showing isolated outlets in the area have already dipped below the $4 a gallon.