SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us at one time or another have grown our own food to keep down food costs, but since inflation started straining our budgets, more families have been buying vegetable plants from local farmers.

22News found one farm prepared for the rush of home growers.

Since food store prices got caught up in the inflationary spiral, Calabrese Farms in Southwick has seen it’s vegetable plant sales increase by 50%. These economy minded customers are purchasing plants that will do their vegetable budget the most good at this time of year.

Joe Calabrese, owner of Calabrese Farms, told 22News, “Right now, they’re in early season, everyone’s trying to save a few dollars and grow their own garden. Obviously it’s going to be a lot cheaper. They’re buying a lot of early crops like cabbage, lettuce, spinach, and onions.

Calabrese elaborated on what customers would save, “Depends on how they’re going to grow it, by planting in your own backyard. I would say at least 50% of what you’d spend at the store buying produce.”

In the event inflationary prices continue as high as they have been into the warmer weather, Joe Calabrese expects a similar run on tomato plants, and others needing a warmer climate.

Calabrese explained, “We have tomato plants, pepper plants, and cucumbers. Right now with this weather, you’ll want to wait until May 10th through the 15th, so you’re safe from them freezing out there.”

Joe Calabrese believes that right now, many people are surveying places in their garden and their patios that they’ll find suitable to grow the fruits and vegetables of their choice.