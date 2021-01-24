Many western Massachusetts residents supporting Tom Brady in NFC Championship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a lot of excitement on Saturday surrounding the NFC Championship, thanks to former Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady.

There were lots of people sporting Patriots gear at Scoreboard Bar and Restaurant in Agawam on Saturday. Many cheering on TB 12, just in a different jersey. The Buccaneers were performing well in their fight with Green Bay.

Amber Hoffman and Laurae Wunch are regulars at Scoreboard. Both were cheering on Greenbay, even though Wunch’s husband chose to support Tom Brady during the game.

“He loves Brady. Even though he was a Patriot fan for 30 years. Brady moved, now he’s following Brady,” Wunch told 22News.

The AFC Champion featuring the Bills and Chiefs is also on Saturday.