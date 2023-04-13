A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its latest report on home sales in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties for March.

Home closings have decreased, and they’re selling for less money compared to March 2022. There were 309 homes were sold in March this year, which is down 15.3% from March 2022.

The median sale price for homes was $295,000, which is about 1.7% less than last year of $300,000. The inventory of available homes that were for sale was down 28% from 565 homes for sale in March 2022, to 407 homes for sale in March of this year.

(Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley)

The average days on the market were up 38.7% from 38 days on the market in March 2022, up to 53 days.