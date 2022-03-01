CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Problem Gambling is an addiction that can cause financial and emotional turmoil not only in the addict’s life but can impact their family and friends as well.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s (MassDPH) Office of Problem Gambling Services is partnering with lotteries and health agencies across the country, healthcare organizations and providers, and other interested groups to provide information on this issue. The 2022 campaign theme is “Awareness + Action”.

The Massachusetts Lottery and the City of Springfield are also participating in this initiative.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, “problem gambling or gambling addiction includes all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits.” The symptoms include:

• increasing preoccupation with gambling

• a need to bet more money more frequently

• “chasing” losses (betting even more to try to recoup previous losses)

• restlessness/irritability when trying to stop

• loss of control manifested by continuation of gambling in spite of mounting, serious, negative consequences

• in extreme cases, problem gambling can result in financial ruin, legal problems, loss of career and family,

or even suicide, costing $7-billion in the United States annually.

Anyone can develop a gambling problem, but statistics show that 2-million U.S. adults (1%) are estimated to meet criteria for severe gambling problems in a given year. Another 4-6 million (2-3%) would be considered to have mild or moderate gambling problems. In Massachusetts, an estimated 83,200 to 135,100 or 2% of adults experience problem gambling and an estimated 389,700 to 488,500 or 8.4% of Massachusetts adults are at-risk gamblers.

Research has also found that most adults who choose to gamble are able to do so responsibly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, there are many resources with information on prevention, treatment and recovery services within the state: