March of Dimes’ charity walk raising money for Massachusetts families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “March for Babies: Massachusetts,” a virtual event to raise money for moms, babies, and families, is taking place Saturday all across the state.

The March of Dimes hosts a charity walk every year to raise awareness and money for babies who are born prematurely or with birth defects.

This year, people have been using the March of Dimes’ Charity Cloud App to set their own fundraising goals, asking friends and family to support their virtual walks.

Participants posted photos of their own walking journeys on the website to share with the community.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can do so on marchofdimes.org.

22News is a proud sponsor of the local March for Babies.