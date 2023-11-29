CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A very generous donation coming from a Holyoke car dealership this evening. Marcotte Ford donated thousands of gifts to our toys for tots campaign.

Several employees filled 15 Target shopping carts, full of toys for children who are less fortunate this holiday season. They dropped off $10,000 worth of toys this evening to our lobby.

The donation is part of the dealership’s larger effort to give back to the community, and help bring smiles to children in need this holiday. “We are very fortunate and we want to be able to give back,” said President of Marcotte Ford, Mike Marcotte. “We don’t want any kid to go without anything and there’s just a lot of need especially in our area and we want to help out in every way we can.”

The annual 22News Toys for Tots campaign continues through December 11th giving you the chance to make a difference in the lives of local children. Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to drop off a new, unwrapped toy during the following hours:

Through December 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekends: December 2nd and 3rd, along with December 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

December 4th, 5th, 6th are between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

December 7th, 8th, and 11th between 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The toys will be distributed to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties. Toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens. Last year, over 38,500 toys were distributed throughout western Massachusetts, supporting nearly 37,000 kids.

If you are a parent who’s looking to receive a toy donation for your child, you must go through the nearest approved organization which you can find here.