CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of toys are filling our 22News lobby as we reach the tail end of our Toys for Tots Campaign early next week.

U.S. Marines stopped by our 22News lobby Thursday morning to get a head start on collecting some of those deliveries. They told 22News it’s not too late if you are still thinking about donating some toys for children across western Massachusetts this holiday. We are looking for stocking stuffers for kids ages 2 and younger.

“It’s great to see the community come together every donation helps. Every little donation. A little, small animal, a stocking stuffer does go to a kid in the local community so it does help out. If you don’t think your toy matters it, actually does,” said one Marine.

Hours are extended on Thursday and Friday until 7 p.m. The last day for our Toys for Tots drive is Monday, December 11th.