SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The celebration of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the fallen civil rights leader and minister, is on Monday which is also recognized as a federal holiday.

This is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader was established in 1983 and was first observed nationwide in 1986.

Doctor King is a notable figure of the Civil Rights movement and he played a pivotal role in the changing tide of civil rights in the United States and is widely known for his “I have a dream speech” where he called for better race relations in Washington, D.C. King also led several marches and events advocating for the civil and economic rights of African-Americans.

The City of Springfield will be holding a flag raising ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mayor Domenic Sarno, State Representative Bud Williams, and Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan will all deliver remarks at Springfield City Hall. After that, the flag honoring the late civil rights icon will be raised.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining with Representative Bud Williams, Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan, and other officials and religious leaders as our community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with our annual celebration and flag raising ceremony. It is important that Dr. King’s legacy lives on. Special thanks to my Mayoral Aide Shenell Ford for her efforts in helping to coordinate this annual event here at City Hall.”

On Monday, courts and federal offices will be closed, as well as post offices, with mail delivery resuming on Tuesday. The RMV will also be closed, as well as public schools, and libraries.