Marty celebrates first birthday at Stop & Shops across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Roof trusses are set to be placed on the Harmony House of western Massachusetts Saturday morning in Chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News, at 8:00 a.m. the trusses will be installed at 66 View Street in the Aldenville section of Chicopee where the Harmony House is located. Volunteers are welcomed to lend a hand.