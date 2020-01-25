Closings and Delays
Marty celebrates first birthday at Stop & Shops across western Massachusetts

Local News

(WWLP) – Stop & Shop’s googly-eyed robot Marty who searches for spills and potential hazard is turning one Saturday!

According to a news release sent to 22News, Stop & Shop will be celebrating Marty’s first birthday party from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at select locations across western Massachusetts. Shoppers can look forward to birthday cake, crafts for kids, and giveaways.

Fun Facts about Marty:

  • Marty is from Kentucky and was created by Badger Technologies
  • Marty speaks both English and Spanish
  • On average, Marty spots 40 spills and potential hazards at each store every day
  • Marty has more than 300 cousins who also live at Stop & Shop stores across the company’s five-state footprint
  • Marty’s favorite dance move is the robot (naturally)

