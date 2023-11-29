WRENTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media with the unsolved case of a Wrentham victim.

Forty-three years ago, on November 29, 1980, Mary Francis “Frankie” Harvey was found shot at a gravel pit off Route 1 in Wrentham. Frankie was only 13 years old when she was shot to death.

She was last seen in Providence, Rhode Island on the night before Thanksgiving.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.