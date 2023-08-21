ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WWLP) – Maryland has reported its first Malaria case in 40 years.

The unidentified patient had not recently traveled outside of the United States, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The person was hospitalized and is currently recovering. Maryland health officials announced the malaria case one day after authorities reported that mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in two different locations in the state.

Malaria was discovered in mosquitos back in 1897 by Sir Ronald Ross at the Indian Medical Service, according to the National Day Calander. His discovery of the malarial parasite was found in the gastrointestinal tract of a female mosquito, and this allowed scientists to better understand the role of mosquitos in the disease and how to prevent it.

According to the CDC, the classical malaria attack can last 6–10 hours and consists of:

A cold stage (sensation of cold, shivering)

A hot stage (fever, headaches, vomiting; seizures in young children); and

A sweating stage (sweats, return to normal temperature, tiredness).

Classic malaria causes a fever, chills, sweats, headaches, nausea and vomiting, body aches, and general malaise.

Severe malaria takes place when infections are complicated by serious organ failures or abnormalities in the patient’s blood or metabolism.

There are simple steps to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites, and the illnesses they can cause.

Use insect repellents any time you are outside.

Wear long-sleeved clothing.

Schedule outdoor activities to avoid the hours from dusk to dawn during peak mosquito season.

Repair damaged window and door screens.

Remove standing water from the areas around your home.