Mascots from Bruins and Thunderbirds visit Springfield library to celebrate summer reading

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mascots from the Boston Bruins and the Springfield Thunderbirds visited East Forest Park Branch Library Monday to help encourage summer reading.

The mascots, Blades and Boomer joined readers for a story, pictures in a hockey photo booth, crafts and more at the East Forest Park Branch Library located at 136 Surrey Road in Springfield from 2 – 3 p.m.

“We’re certainly proud of the teams and their support of summer reading has really made a difference,” said Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director for Public Services. “And we’re happy to welcome Bruins mascot Blades and Thunderbirds mascot Boomer to the East Forest Park Branch Library.

For information about the summer reading club visit the Springfield Library’s website.

The “Discover Your Summer” reading program just surpassed the 30 day mark for participants to earn a free book and enter for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Lite. The library is also hosting a challenge where participants are eligible to receive signed Bruins gear in a raffle in the First Lady and Blades Summer Challenge.