Mask mandate ends but social distancing still recommended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mask mandate has ended, and here is what Massachusetts’ residents need to know moving forward.

The mask order lifting means there will be no need for public settings including many grocery stores, offices, restaurants, and gyms.

Some major retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, Starbucks, and Costco also announced a mask won’t be needed in stores starting today, and Governor Baker said that if private businesses want to enforce mask-wearing they can.

The state is now in alignment with the CDC’s latest guidance which means non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to social distance in most settings.

The advisory recommends that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer in need of wearing a face-covering or have to socially distance indoors or outdoors except for a few exceptions.