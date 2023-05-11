SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has updated their face mask policy Thursday following the end of the COVID-19 health emergency.

Face masks will now be optional in all inpatient units, emergency departments and ambulatory care areas within the Trinity Health of New England system, which includes Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

However, there are some exceptions where masks will still be required:

Masks will be required for any patients that have had close contact with someone that has COVID-19. Masks will be required for 10 days following the exposure.

Masks will also still be required for anyone that hasn’t been vaccinated for the flu during the flu season and until the flu season is over.

All health care workers will continue to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients that are designated as a droplet/airborne precaution.

If at any point in the future an increase in COVID-19 infections occur, face masks mandates may be reinstated if needed.