LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is defending the Ludlow Public School’s policy on protecting the privacy of transgender students.

Campbell filed a brief arguing in support of the district’s practice of only sharing information on a student’s gender identity with the student’s parents if the student consents. Several parents filed a federal lawsuit last year claiming their constitutional rights were violated when the Baird Middle School in Ludlow began using two children’s preferred names and pronouns and did not discuss this with their parents.

That lawsuit was later dismissed. Campbell says policies like Ludlow’s allow transgender youth to express their identity.