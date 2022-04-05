BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding everyone to be extra cautious during wildfire season.

The frequency of outdoor fires typically ramps up in early spring, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

“This is the time of year that we start to see outdoor fires begin to rise in New England,” Ostroskey said. “The snow has melted away and there’s plenty of dry vegetation and leaves to act as tinder. Combined with low humidity and high winds, these conditions make it easy for fires to start and very difficult for firefighters to contain them.”

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said 98% of outdoor fires are caused by human activity.

“Open burning can be a factor in wildland fires, which is why it must be conducted according to safety restrictions,” Chief Forest Fire Warden David Celino said. “A sudden change in the wind while conducting open burning can push a fire beyond your ability to control it. Always be prepared to extinguish your fire immediately.”

Data from the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation shows that there were more than 1,000 wildfires on non-federal lands in Massachusetts last year.

Open burning season, in communities that allow it, ends on May 1.

Here are some tips to keep in mind while conducting an open burn: