BOSTON (WWLP) – Residents across Massachusetts are having to pay more at the pump. Right now, Massachusetts residents are paying 24 cents a gallon in gas taxes, which many believe should be suspended.

Members of the Massachusetts fiscal alliance are calling on house and senate leaders to suspend the state’s gas tax and provide the 5 million motorists in Massachusetts with some much-needed relief. The average price of gas in the Commonwealth is $4.16 a gallon, breaking the state record which was set yesterday.

“Our Speaker and Senate President have shown no desire to provide any relief with a pile of taxpayer money with a pile of taxpayer money that they’re sitting on at the statehouse,” said Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.

Those that support a temporary suspension of the gas tax say it would provide a 6% reduction in price and bring a gallon of gasoline back below $4. Some of the highest gas prices we’ve seen in Massachusetts were around $5.30 a gallon.

Those were recorded on Nantucket earlier this week.