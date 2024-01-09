CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Keno displayed across Massachusetts gets a new co-branded look of the Boston Bruins.
Keno will feature the Bruins logo along with the team’s black and gold colors displayed as the tiles, the background resembles a sheet of ice, and as the numbers are selected they will fly across the screen like a hockey puck.
The new look will only be displayed on the days when the Bruins are playing. The schedule is as follows:
- January 9
- January 11
- January 13
- January 15
- January 18
- January 20
- January 22
- January 24
- January 25
- January 27
- February 6
- February 8
- February 10
- February 13
- February 15
- February 17
- February 19
- February 21
- February 22
- February 24
- February 26
- February 29
- March 2
- March 4
- March 5
- March 7
- March 9
- March 11
- March 14
- March 16
- March 19
- March 21
- March 23
- March 26
- March 27
- March 30
- April 2
- April 4
- April 6
- April 9
- April 13
- April 15
- April 16
“This is an exciting new way to engage our Lottery customers with one of our most popular games,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “By continuing to partner with the Bruins, we are a state of winning for players both on and off the ice!”
“We are proud to continue expanding our partnership with the Mass Lottery with co-branded Keno games,” said Chris Johnson, Boston Bruins VP of Corporate Partnerships. “The Mass Lottery has been an important partner of the Bruins as we work together on programs to positively impact our community while building brand awareness across Massachusetts.”
“The Bruins have been a great partner of ours for many years, and we are excited to align one of our signature games with their powerful brand as they celebrate their centennial season,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery. “Many of our players are also passionate sports fans and this is a fun way to merge interests for those enjoying a night out to watch a Bruins game and play Keno.”
The last Keno winner in western Massachusetts was for $15,000 on Monday, January 8th at Pride in West Springfield.
