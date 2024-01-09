The hockey-themed Keno will be utilized on the days the Bruins play

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Keno displayed across Massachusetts gets a new co-branded look of the Boston Bruins.

Keno will feature the Bruins logo along with the team’s black and gold colors displayed as the tiles, the background resembles a sheet of ice, and as the numbers are selected they will fly across the screen like a hockey puck.

The new look will only be displayed on the days when the Bruins are playing. The schedule is as follows:

January 9

January 11

January 13

January 15

January 18

January 20

January 22

January 24

January 25

January 27

February 6

February 8

February 10

February 13

February 15

February 17

February 19

February 21

February 22

February 24

February 26

February 29

March 2

March 4

March 5

March 7

March 9

March 11

March 14

March 16

March 19

March 21

March 23

March 26

March 27

March 30

April 2

April 4

April 6

April 9

April 13

April 15

April 16

“This is an exciting new way to engage our Lottery customers with one of our most popular games,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “By continuing to partner with the Bruins, we are a state of winning for players both on and off the ice!”

“We are proud to continue expanding our partnership with the Mass Lottery with co-branded Keno games,” said Chris Johnson, Boston Bruins VP of Corporate Partnerships. “The Mass Lottery has been an important partner of the Bruins as we work together on programs to positively impact our community while building brand awareness across Massachusetts.”

“The Bruins have been a great partner of ours for many years, and we are excited to align one of our signature games with their powerful brand as they celebrate their centennial season,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery. “Many of our players are also passionate sports fans and this is a fun way to merge interests for those enjoying a night out to watch a Bruins game and play Keno.”

The last Keno winner in western Massachusetts was for $15,000 on Monday, January 8th at Pride in West Springfield.