SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery will be launching a new $50 scratch ticket nearly one year after releasing their first $50 ticket.

The new scratch ticket will be called “Lifetime Millions” and is set to launch this February. The top prize of the game is $1 million a year for life. This will be the second $50 scratch ticket ever released by the Massachusetts lottery.

Credit: MassLottery

Last year, the state released “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” the first $50 ticket in the Commonwealth. Since its release, more than 4.5 million rewards worth more than $100 have been claimed. The three $25 million prizes have all been claimed while one $2 million and ten $1 million prizes remain available.