Mass Lottery toy drop-off

(WWLP) – Mass Lottery is hosting a holiday toy drive at Claim Centers across Massachusetts.

From this Friday, November 26 up until Monday, December 13, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at prize claim centers throughout the state. In Western Massachusetts, there is a claim center in West Springfield. There are also locations in Worcester, Braintree, Lawrence, and New Bedford.

The toys will be donated to holiday campaigns in their respective regions. 22News is also collecting toys for the Toys for Tots drive, which runs until December 8.