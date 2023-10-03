CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers traveling eastbound on the Mass. Pike (I-90) in Chicopee and West Springfield should be prepared for backups and delays on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be closing one lane on the bridges eastbound over the Connecticut River and I-391 in West Springfield and Chicopee for repairs.

The lane closure will be on Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers may want to seek alternate routes. There will be signs, law enforcement and message boards to guide travelers on the highway. All work is weather-dependent.