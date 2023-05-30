SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle (RMV) announced Tuesday morning there is an issue affecting transactions for permits, licenses and IDs.

The issue is affecting RMV systems across the state. RMV and AAA locations in Massachusetts are currently unable to process any ID-related transactions.

It is unknown at this time how long it will take to repair and return services. 22News will continue to follow this story and update this article when new information becomes available.