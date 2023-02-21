NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services took in two cats from a total of 176 that were rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from deplorable conditions in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.

According to the Humane Society, some of the cats were trapped in filthy cages without apparent access to food and water. All the cats were brought to a temporary shelter and are being transferred to partners for adoption.

Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield picked up Bailey and McCool, both two years old, from Norwood Memorial Airport on Monday. They will be spayed and neutered and McCool may also need dental surgery.

The cost of their care is estimated to be around $1,000. To make a donation, visit secondchanceanimals.org/donate or checks may be mailed to Second Chance, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

“It’s been an unusually quiet adoption time for Second Chance, and we are currently full, but we were able to make room for these two,” Animal Relocation Director Wendy Hall.