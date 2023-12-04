BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell will be hosting a week-long, fee-waived adoption for all dogs that are over the age of one beginning on Monday.

According to the MSCPA, the “Home for the Holidays” adoptathon is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation and will take place at all four of the MSPCA’s Adoption Centers in Boston, Salem, Methuen, and Centerville on Cape Cod. This adoptathon is taking place due to the ongoing dog population crisis that is putting thousands of dogs at risk of euthanasia for nothing more than lack of a home.

Adoption fees for adult dogs typically range from $350 to $500, and these fees will be waived during the “Home for the Holidays” event. It runs from Monday through Sunday, December 10. All available dogs will have stars on their adoption profile pages on their website.

Courtesy of MSCPA-Angell

“Shelters across the country are seeing a slowdown in dog adoptions and it’s been going on for close to a year,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley.

“We’ve been doing all we can to help, both by transporting hundreds of dogs here to Massachusetts where there are more adopters, and by working with partner shelters to execute similar fee-waived events to help attract more adopters to their shelters as well.”

“It’s critical that we’re able to continue helping those shelters that are over capacity, but, in order to do that, we need to find homes for the dogs in our care,” he added.

“Eliminating barriers to adoption is a really important part of helping ease this crisis,” Keiley expounded. “Given the economy, it’s likely that fees are preventing some people from adopting, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to waive those for an entire week.”

“We’re also extending this event to run for an entire week to help accommodate more people’s schedules,” he added. “So, we’re really hoping that people hear the need and give our great dogs the happy homes for the holidays that they deserve.”