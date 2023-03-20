SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of cats will be available for adoption after a large arrival over the weekend from Texas.

On Saturday, 47 cats arrived at the New Bedford Regional Airport, according to a news release sent to 22News from MSPCA. These 47 are made up of short, medium, and long-haired varieties that are aged between six months and eight years old. Once the cats landed they were immediately loaded into vans to be taken to Salem where they are completing a 48-hour quarantine.

The cats will be available to be adopted after their quarantine and after they receive any medical care they may need. Anyone that is interested in adopting may monitor the available animal page at neas.org.

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

The cats came from the SPCA of Texas, which is a shelter that is overrun with pets during a busy period of animal intake in the South because of the shifting weather. “This transport comes at a critical time for the South,” explained Jamie Garabedian, NEAS assistant director of operations. “As the weather gets warmer, shelters will likely see an increase in how many cats and kittens come in, so it’s important to free up some space there while getting these cats here where we’re confident they’ll find new loving homes.”

“Our relocation program brought more than 4,000 pets to Massachusetts in 2022 alone, and we’re aiming to bring even more this year, through transports just like this one,” said Garabedian.