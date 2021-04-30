Massachusetts collected the most prescription drugs in New England on National Drug Take-Back day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts collected more than 30,000 pounds of prescription drugs during the annual National Drug Take-Back day held last Saturday.

People were able to drive to local police stations or designated locations in their community to drop off unused and unwanted prescription drugs. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Drug Enforcement Administration New England field division, over 46 tons of prescription drugs were collected on April 24.

(Hampden County Sheriff’s Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

(South Hadley Police Department)

(Northampton Police Department)



The annual event collected a total of 92,282.73 pounds of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs that included electronic vaping devices at 565 collection sites across New England.

“Everything we do is geared toward protecting American families and communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Thanks to the public over 46 tons of unwanted, expired, unused, prescription drugs have now been taken out of harm’s way across New England. The event is only made possible through the hard work of our law enforcement, coalitions and community partners and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their efforts in making this initiative a huge success.”

The New England States collected the following:

Connecticut – 9,690 lbs.

Massachusetts – 30,386.20 lbs.

Maine – 27,340 lbs.

New Hampshire – 13,149 lbs.

Rhode Island– 4,552.50 lbs.

Vermont – 7,165.03 lbs.

The Drug Enforcement Agency organizes this annual event to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. The event also helps prevent accidental poisoning, misuse, or even overdoses.