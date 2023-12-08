BOSTON (WWLP) – The shelter crisis has cost the state millions of dollars and the trend is showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

Expenses in the state are only increasing when it comes to the shelter crisis and the state’s congressional delegation is pleading to the Biden Administration for help. Massachusetts congressional members sent a letter to Alejandro Myorkas, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell this week calling for funding.

In the letter, the delegation asks for Federal support for the surge Massachusetts is seeing in migrants. They feel like Massachusetts and other interior states are being left behind when it comes to Shelter and Services Program funding.

At the start of August, Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency due to the amount of people seeking shelter leading the state to turn people away and implement a waitlist.

According to the letter, around 30 to 40 families arrive every day in Massachusetts seeking shelter, but only 15-20 families are exiting daily. About 800 families are being housed in western Massachusetts including in West Springfield, Chicopee, Greenfield, and Hadley.

To assist with this crisis, Massachusetts has only received about $2 million from the Federal government, which is only a tiny fraction compared to what the state is spending. It is estimated that $264 million was spent in fiscal year 2023 on family emergency shelters, in fiscal year 2024 the state budget allocated $325 million for shelters, and this week the legislature agreed on an additional $250 million to be infused into the shelter crisis.

There is currently over 7,500 families in emergency shelter, and 208 families on the waitlist, a number that is only growing.