SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Air Force has grounded the entire fleet of CV-22 Ospreys following the deadly crash in Japan that killed 8 service members, including Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher of Pittsfield.

Congressman Richard Neal released a statement saying, “I commend the decision by Air Force Special Operations Command to ground their fleet of Osprey aircraft to allow for a thorough review of the incident involving eight dedicated airmen, including Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher. Until the investigation is completed, our focus must remain on the family and friends grieving the tragic loss of Staff Sgt. Galliher and seven of his fellow airmen. I have been in contact with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel to discuss ways in which his office can support the families in their time of grief. We join the Pittsfield community and a grateful nation in honoring their lives and service, as we send our thoughts and prayers to their families during this difficult time. We have a duty to ensure the safety of the brave men and women in uniform who have devoted their lives to defending our nation and promoting our values abroad. This is of the utmost concern, and an investigation will allow for proper inquiries to the Department of Defense to help prevent future incidents from occurring.”

A preliminary review of the crash indicates a “potential materiel failure” caused the accident, according to AFSOC, but the cause is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.